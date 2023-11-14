Brown scores 21 as Saint Joseph’s routs Stonehill 100-56

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Xzayvier Brown scored 21 points as Saint Joseph’s beat Stonehill 100-56 on Tuesday night. Brown also added…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Xzayvier Brown scored 21 points as Saint Joseph’s beat Stonehill 100-56 on Tuesday night.

Brown also added five rebounds for the Hawks (3-0). Erik Reynolds II scored 15 points, shooting 5 for 7 from beyond the arc. Rasheer Fleming had 14 points and was 6 of 10 shooting (1 for 3 from 3-point range).

The Skyhawks (1-3) were led in scoring by Shane O’Dell, who finished with 16 points. Tony Felder added 11 points for Stonehill. In addition, Chas Stinson finished with eight points.

Both teams play again on Friday. Saint Joseph’s hosts Texas A&M-Commerce and Stonehill travels to play Kentucky.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

