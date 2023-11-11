Brown scores 18, leads Kansas City over Saint Mary 95-42

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Jamar Brown’s 18 points helped UMKC defeat Saint Mary (KS) 95-42 on Saturday night. Brown…

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Jamar Brown’s 18 points helped UMKC defeat Saint Mary (KS) 95-42 on Saturday night.

Brown shot 7 for 10, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc for the Kangaroos (2-0). Allen David Mukeba Jr. scored 13 points while shooting 6 of 11 from the field. Anderson Kopp had 12 points and shot 4 for 9 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 2 of 4 from the free throw line.

The Spires were led in scoring by Tysen Brennan, who finished with eight points. Deshaud St. Martin added seven points and two steals for Saint Mary. Mason Belcher also had six points.

UMKC visits Baylor in its next matchup on Tuesday.

