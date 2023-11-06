Brown scores 16, UMKC downs Kansas City neighbor Avila 79-48

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Jamar Brown scored 16 points as UMKC beat Kansas City neighbor Avila 79-48 in the…

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Jamar Brown scored 16 points as UMKC beat Kansas City neighbor Avila 79-48 in the season opener for both teams on Monday night.

Brown added six rebounds for the Kangaroos. Anderson Kopp scored 15 points while shooting 5 for 12 (3 for 6 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free throw line. Allen David Mukeba Jr. shot 3 of 6 from the field and 1 for 3 from the line to finish with seven points.

Jaren Miller finished with 10 points for the Eagles. James Ross III added nine points for Avila. Matthew Boldt also had six points and eight rebounds.

NEXT UP

UMKC plays Tuesday against Baylor on the road, and Avila visits Lindenwood on Tuesday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

