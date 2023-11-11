Brown leads UMBC against Marist after 28-point showing

Marist Red Foxes (1-0) at UMBC Retrievers (0-1) Baltimore; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Retrievers -3.5; over/under is…

Marist Red Foxes (1-0) at UMBC Retrievers (0-1)

Baltimore; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Retrievers -3.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: UMBC hosts the Marist Red Foxes after Dion Brown scored 28 points in UMBC’s 94-93 loss to the Louisville Cardinals.

UMBC went 18-14 overall with a 13-4 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Retrievers shot 45.0% from the field and 33.9% from 3-point range last season.

Marist finished 13-20 overall with a 4-9 record on the road last season. The Red Foxes averaged 10.8 assists per game on 22.6 made field goals last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

