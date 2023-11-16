Brown leads Tennessee State against Oregon after 24-point showing

Tennessee State Tigers (3-0) at Oregon Ducks (2-0) Eugene, Oregon; Friday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee State visits the…

Tennessee State Tigers (3-0) at Oregon Ducks (2-0)

Eugene, Oregon; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee State visits the Oregon Ducks after Christian Brown scored 24 points in Tennessee State’s 75-65 victory against the Portland Pilots.

Oregon finished 15-6 at home last season while going 21-15 overall. The Ducks averaged 5.6 steals, 4.9 blocks and 11.8 turnovers per game last season.

Tennessee State finished 18-14 overall with a 4-8 record on the road a season ago. The Tigers averaged 78.1 points per game while shooting 44.9% from the field and 35.0% from behind the arc last season.

