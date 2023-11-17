Brown leads Saint Joseph’s (PA) against Texas A&M-Commerce after 21-point showing

Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (1-4) at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (3-0) Philadelphia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hawks -17;…

Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (1-4) at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (3-0)

Philadelphia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hawks -17; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Joseph’s (PA) hosts the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions after Xzayvier Brown scored 21 points in Saint Joseph’s (PA)’s 100-56 win against the Stonehill Skyhawks.

Saint Joseph’s (PA) went 16-17 overall a season ago while going 10-6 at home. The Hawks averaged 6.5 steals, 3.2 blocks and 12.4 turnovers per game last season.

The Lions have gone 0-4 away from home. Texas A&M-Commerce allows 76.2 points to opponents while being outscored by 10.2 points per game.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

