Brown guides Saint Joseph’s to 64-55 victory over Sacred Heart

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Cameron Brown had 16 points in Saint Joseph’s (PA)’s 64-55 win against Sacred Heart on Sunday. Brown…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Cameron Brown had 16 points in Saint Joseph’s (PA)’s 64-55 win against Sacred Heart on Sunday.

Brown had five rebounds and four steals for the Hawks (4-2). Rasheer Fleming scored 12 points and added six rebounds. Erik Reynolds II shot 4 for 13 (3 for 10 from 3-point range) and 1 of 3 from the free throw line to finish with 12 points.

Nico Galette led the Pioneers (4-3) in scoring, finishing with 16 points, six rebounds and three steals. Alex Sobel added 13 points, seven rebounds, four steals and three blocks for Sacred Heart. Joey Reilly also recorded 12 points and three steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.