Brown, Columbia takes down Temple 78-73

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Avery Brown’s 13 points helped Columbia defeat Temple 78-73 on Saturday.

Brown also contributed five assists for the Lions (3-2). Jaden Cooper scored 11 points and added five rebounds. Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa was 3 of 8 shooting, including 2 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 11 points.

Hysier Miller led the Owls (3-1) in scoring, finishing with 29 points and six assists. Matteo Picarelli added 18 points for Temple. In addition, Jahlil White finished with 11 points and six rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

