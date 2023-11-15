Broadnax’s 20 lead South Carolina Upstate over East Carolina 83-81

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Trae Broadnax scored 20 points as South Carolina Upstate beat East Carolina 83-81 on Wednesday night.…

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Trae Broadnax scored 20 points as South Carolina Upstate beat East Carolina 83-81 on Wednesday night.

Broadnax added six rebounds for the Spartans (2-2). Justin Bailey was 6 of 15 shooting, including 4 for 10 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 3 from the line to add 19 points. Miguel Ayesa shot 4 for 9, including 4 for 7 from beyond the arc to finish with 14 points.

RJ Felton led the Pirates (2-1) in scoring, finishing with 33 points, nine rebounds, two steals and three blocks. Ezra Ausar added 24 points and eight rebounds for East Carolina. In addition, Quentin Diboundje had nine points and seven rebounds.

