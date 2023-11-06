Brizzi scores 15, Davidson downs Washington & Lee 86-63

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — Angelo Brizzi’s 15 points helped Davidson defeat Division III-member Washington & Lee 86-63 in a season…

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — Angelo Brizzi’s 15 points helped Davidson defeat Division III-member Washington & Lee 86-63 in a season opener on Monday night.

Brizzi was 4 of 12 shooting, including 1 for 7 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 6 from the line for the Wildcats (1-0, Atlantic 10 Conference). David Skogman scored 13 points while finishing 6 of 8 from the floor, and added eight rebounds. Bobby Durkin had 13 points.

Jack d’Entremont led the way for the Generals with 18 points and two blocks. Robert DiSibio added 17 points and seven rebounds for Washington & Lee. In addition, Drew Harrell finished with nine points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

