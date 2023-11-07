Brickus puts up 18, La Salle knocks off Drexel 67-61

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jhamir Brickus scored 18 points to help La Salle defeat Drexel 67-61 on Tuesday night in a…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jhamir Brickus scored 18 points to help La Salle defeat Drexel 67-61 on Tuesday night in a season opener.

Brickus had five rebounds for the Explorers. Anwar Gill scored 15 points while shooting 6 of 13 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line. Khalil Brantley had 13 points and shot 5 for 14 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 2 of 5 from the free throw line.

Amari Williams led the way for the Dragons with 16 points, seven rebounds and four assists. Justin Moore added 15 points, five assists and three steals for Drexel. In addition, Yame Butler finished with eight points and four assists.

Both teams play again on Saturday. La Salle hosts Northeastern and Drexel travels to play Winthrop.

