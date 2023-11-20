Brashear helps UT Rio Grande Valley earn 92-73 win over North American

EDINBURG, Texas (AP) — Sherman Brashear’s 20 points helped UT Rio Grande Valley defeat North American 92-73 on Monday night.…

EDINBURG, Texas (AP) — Sherman Brashear’s 20 points helped UT Rio Grande Valley defeat North American 92-73 on Monday night.

Brashear shot 7 for 13, including 6 for 10 from beyond the arc for the Vaqueros (2-3). Ahren Freeman scored 16 points while finishing 8 of 11 from the floor, and added eight rebounds. JJ Howard shot 4 of 5 from the field and 5 for 6 from the line to finish with 14 points.

Jalon Clark led the way for the Stallions with 15 points, six rebounds and seven assists. Damione Thomas added 13 points, nine rebounds and two blocks for North American. Jamarric Hammond also had 12 points, six rebounds and five assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

