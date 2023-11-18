Brantley scores 30 as La Salle defeats Southern Indiana 79-78

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Khalil Brantley’s 30 points led La Salle over Southern Indiana 79-78 on Saturday. Andres Marrero made two…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Khalil Brantley’s 30 points led La Salle over Southern Indiana 79-78 on Saturday.

Andres Marrero made two free throws to put La Salle ahead 79-75 in the closing seconds before Jack Mielke made a 3-pointer.

Brantley had five rebounds for the Explorers (4-0). Daeshon Shepherd scored 17 points while going 7 of 11 (3 for 5 from 3-point range), and added eight rebounds. Rokas Jocius shot 4 of 9 from the field to finish with nine points.

AJ Smith led the way for the Screaming Eagles (1-4) with 15 points and eight rebounds. Jeremiah Hernandez added 14 points and five assists for Southern Indiana. In addition, Nolan Causwell finished with 13 points, eight rebounds and two blocks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

