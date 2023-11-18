Live Radio
Brantley scores 30 as La Salle defeats Southern Indiana 79-78

The Associated Press

November 18, 2023, 4:33 PM

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Khalil Brantley’s 30 points led La Salle over Southern Indiana 79-78 on Saturday.

Andres Marrero made two free throws to put La Salle ahead 79-75 in the closing seconds before Jack Mielke made a 3-pointer.

Brantley had five rebounds for the Explorers (4-0). Daeshon Shepherd scored 17 points while going 7 of 11 (3 for 5 from 3-point range), and added eight rebounds. Rokas Jocius shot 4 of 9 from the field to finish with nine points.

AJ Smith led the way for the Screaming Eagles (1-4) with 15 points and eight rebounds. Jeremiah Hernandez added 14 points and five assists for Southern Indiana. In addition, Nolan Causwell finished with 13 points, eight rebounds and two blocks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

