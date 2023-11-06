Live Radio
Braeden Smith scores 17 as Colgate downs Brown 72-70

The Associated Press

November 6, 2023, 9:56 PM

HAMILTON, N.Y. (AP) — Braeden Smith scored 17 points as Colgate beat Brown 72-70 in a season opener on Monday night.

Smith added five assists and three steals for the Raiders. Nicolas Louis-Jacques added 15 points. Keegan Records had 14 points and six rebounds.

Kino Lilly Jr. finished with 21 points for the Bears. Nana Owusu-Anane added 20 points, seven rebounds, three steals and three blocks for Brown.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

