Bradley travels to Murray State for conference showdown

Bradley Braves (6-0) at Murray State Racers (2-3)

Murray, Kentucky; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -4; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Malevy Leons and the Bradley Braves visit Nick Ellington and the Murray State Racers in MVC action.

The Racers have gone 2-1 at home. Murray State is 1-1 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Braves have gone 1-0 away from home. Bradley ranks seventh in the MVC scoring 31.7 points per game in the paint led by Darius Hannah averaging 9.7.

Murray State averages 77.6 points, 9.9 more per game than the 67.7 Bradley gives up. Bradley has shot at a 46.3% rate from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points above the 46.0% shooting opponents of Murray State have averaged.

The Racers and Braves match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jacobi Wood is shooting 50.0% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Racers, while averaging 14.6 points and 4.4 assists. Rob Perry is shooting 41.1% and averaging 15.6 points for Murray State.

Almar Atlason is shooting 54.2% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Braves, while averaging 6.8 points. Leons is averaging 15.5 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2.2 steals for Bradley.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

