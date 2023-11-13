Bradley faces Tarleton State following Hickman’s 21-point game

Tarleton State Texans (2-1) at Bradley Braves (2-0) Peoria, Illinois; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Bradley hosts the Tarleton…

Tarleton State Texans (2-1) at Bradley Braves (2-0)

Peoria, Illinois; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bradley hosts the Tarleton State Texans after Connor Hickman scored 21 points in Bradley’s 72-66 overtime win against the Utah State Aggies.

Bradley went 25-10 overall a season ago while going 15-1 at home. The Braves averaged 13.8 points off of turnovers, 9.7 second-chance points and 18.6 bench points last season.

Tarleton State finished 17-17 overall with a 2-12 record on the road a season ago. The Texans averaged 71.9 points per game last season, 33.4 in the paint, 21.4 off of turnovers and 13.9 on fast breaks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.