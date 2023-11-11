Boyd scores 26 in Lipscomb’s 113-74 win over Asbury

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Derrin Boyd scored 26 points as Lipscomb beat Division III Asbury 113-74 on Saturday night. Boyd…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Derrin Boyd scored 26 points as Lipscomb beat Division III Asbury 113-74 on Saturday night.

Boyd shot 9 for 10 (3 for 4 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free throw line for the Bisons (1-2). TJ Johnson scored 13 points while going 5 of 6 (2 for 3 from 3-point range). Jason Montgomery had 12 points and was 5 of 10 shooting (2 for 6 from 3-point range).

Caleb Wallis led the way for the Eagles (1-1) with 17 points, four assists and two steals. Ben McNew added 15 points for Asbury. Dakota Walden also had 14 points.

NEXT UP

Lipscomb visits Tennessee Tech in its next matchup on Tuesday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

