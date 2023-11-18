Boyd scores 25, Lipscomb downs Alabama A&M 106-81

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Derrin Boyd had 25 points in Lipscomb’s 106-81 victory against Alabama A&M on Saturday. Boyd also…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Derrin Boyd had 25 points in Lipscomb’s 106-81 victory against Alabama A&M on Saturday.

Boyd also contributed three steals for the Bisons (3-2). A.J McGinnis scored 20 points while going 7 of 11 (6 for 9 from 3-point range). Will Pruitt shot 5 of 7 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 14 points.

The Bulldogs (0-2) were led by Dailin Smith, who recorded 17 points. Alabama A&M also got 16 points from Dylan McLean. In addition, EJ Williams had nine points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

