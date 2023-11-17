Boyd leads Lipscomb against Alabama A&M after 22-point outing

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (0-1) at Lipscomb Bisons (2-2) Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Lipscomb hosts the Alabama…

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (0-1) at Lipscomb Bisons (2-2)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lipscomb hosts the Alabama A&M Bulldogs after Derrin Boyd scored 22 points in Lipscomb’s 96-65 win against the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles.

Lipscomb finished 13-2 at home last season while going 20-13 overall. The Bisons shot 47.6% from the field and 35.6% from 3-point range last season.

Alabama A&M went 15-18 overall with a 5-8 record on the road last season. The Bulldogs averaged 12.7 assists per game on 24.9 made field goals last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.