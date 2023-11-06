Bowling Green hosts Chicago State for season opener

Chicago State Cougars at Bowling Green Falcons
Bowling Green, Ohio; Monday, 7 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Falcons -8; over/under is 146.5
BOTTOM LINE: The Bowling Green Falcons host the Chicago State Cougars for the season opener.
Bowling Green went 11-20 overall a season ago while going 7-9 at home. The Falcons averaged 13.8 assists per game on 27.1 made field goals last season.
Chicago State finished 3-20 on the road and 11-20 overall a season ago. The Cougars allowed opponents to score 73.0 points per game and shot 45.5% from the field last season.
