Bowling Green hosts Chicago State for season opener

Chicago State Cougars at Bowling Green Falcons Bowling Green, Ohio; Monday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Falcons -8; over/under…

Chicago State Cougars at Bowling Green Falcons

Bowling Green, Ohio; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Falcons -8; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Bowling Green Falcons host the Chicago State Cougars for the season opener.

Bowling Green went 11-20 overall a season ago while going 7-9 at home. The Falcons averaged 13.8 assists per game on 27.1 made field goals last season.

Chicago State finished 3-20 on the road and 11-20 overall a season ago. The Cougars allowed opponents to score 73.0 points per game and shot 45.5% from the field last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.