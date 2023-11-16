Bowling Green hosts Bellarmine after Suder’s 21-point game

Bellarmine Knights (0-3) at Bowling Green Falcons (2-1) Bowling Green, Ohio; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Bellarmine visits the…

Bellarmine Knights (0-3) at Bowling Green Falcons (2-1)

Bowling Green, Ohio; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bellarmine visits the Bowling Green Falcons after Peter Suder scored 21 points in Bellarmine’s 72-64 loss to the Chattanooga Mocs.

Bowling Green finished 7-9 at home last season while going 11-20 overall. The Falcons gave up 78.5 points per game while committing 18.1 fouls last season.

Bellarmine finished 15-18 overall with a 6-12 record on the road last season. The Knights averaged 14.2 assists per game on 24.2 made field goals last season.

