Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Bowling Green defeats Chicago…

Bowling Green defeats Chicago State 70-41

The Associated Press

November 6, 2023, 9:58 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — Marcus Hill had 18 points in Bowling Green’s 70-41 win over Chicago State in a season opener on Monday night.

Hill also had five rebounds for the Falcons. Rashaun Agee scored 14 points and added eight rebounds. DJ Smith finished with 10 points.

Wesley Cardet Jr. had with 12 points and four assists for the Cougars. Chicago State also got nine points and 10 rebounds from DeShawn Jean-Charles. Jahsean Corbett also had nine points and six rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up