Bowling Green begins season at home against Chicago State

Chicago State Cougars at Bowling Green Falcons

Bowling Green, Ohio; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Falcons -7; over/under is 145

BOTTOM LINE: The Bowling Green Falcons host the Chicago State Cougars in the season opener.

Bowling Green finished 7-9 at home last season while going 11-20 overall. The Falcons gave up 78.5 points per game while committing 18.1 fouls last season.

Chicago State finished 3-20 on the road and 11-20 overall a season ago. The Cougars averaged 12.2 assists per game on 24.5 made field goals last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

