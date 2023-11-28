Boston University visits Albany (NY) after Marshall’s 33-point showing

Boston University Terriers (2-4) at Albany (NY) Great Danes (3-3) Albany, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Albany…

Boston University Terriers (2-4) at Albany (NY) Great Danes (3-3)

Albany, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Albany (NY) hosts the Boston University Terriers after Amar’e Marshall scored 33 points in Albany (NY)’s 86-51 victory against the Siena Saints.

The Great Danes play their first home game after going 3-3 to start the season. Albany (NY) ranks eighth in the America East with 11.5 assists per game led by Sebastian Thomas averaging 3.3.

The Terriers are 0-4 in road games. Boston University is sixth in the Patriot League with 12.8 assists per game led by Miles Brewster averaging 3.0.

Albany (NY) averages 75.0 points, 8.8 more per game than the 66.2 Boston University gives up. Boston University averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.8 more made shots on average than the 5.0 per game Albany (NY) allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thomas is shooting 39.1% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Great Danes, while averaging 16.7 points and 3.3 assists. Marshall is shooting 42.9% and averaging 18.0 points for Albany (NY).

Brewster is averaging 8.7 points and 2.2 steals for the Terriers. Matai Baptiste is averaging 8.3 points for Boston University.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

