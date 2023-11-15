Boston University Terriers face the Bryant Bulldogs on 3-game slide

Bryant Bulldogs (1-2) at Boston University Terriers (0-3) Boston; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Boston University heads into the…

Bryant Bulldogs (1-2) at Boston University Terriers (0-3)

Boston; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston University heads into the matchup with Bryant as losers of three in a row.

Boston University went 15-17 overall a season ago while going 9-4 at home. The Terriers gave up 67.2 points per game while committing 17.7 fouls last season.

Bryant finished 17-13 overall a season ago while going 7-8 on the road. The Bulldogs averaged 6.7 steals, 3.5 blocks and 12.7 turnovers per game last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

