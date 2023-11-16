Live Radio
Boston University Terriers face the Bryant Bulldogs on 3-game slide

The Associated Press

November 16, 2023, 3:44 AM

Bryant Bulldogs (1-2) at Boston University Terriers (0-3)

Boston; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -6; over/under is 138

BOTTOM LINE: Boston University will try to end its three-game skid when the Terriers take on Bryant.

Boston University went 9-4 at home last season while going 15-17 overall. The Terriers shot 41.2% from the field and 33.0% from 3-point range last season.

Bryant finished 17-13 overall with a 7-8 record on the road a season ago. The Bulldogs averaged 79.4 points per game while allowing opponents to score 73.1 last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

