Boston University plays Davidson on 3-game road skid

Boston University Terriers (1-3) at Davidson Wildcats (2-2)

Davidson, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -14.5; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: Boston University will attempt to break its three-game road losing streak when the Terriers face Davidson.

Davidson went 7-8 at home a season ago while going 16-16 overall. The Wildcats allowed opponents to score 68.7 points per game and shoot 44.5% from the field last season.

Boston University went 15-17 overall a season ago while going 6-11 on the road. The Terriers gave up 67.2 points per game while committing 17.7 fouls last season.

