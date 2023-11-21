Live Radio
Boston University plays Davidson on 3-game road skid

The Associated Press

November 21, 2023, 3:41 AM

Boston University Terriers (1-3) at Davidson Wildcats (2-2)

Davidson, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -14.5; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: Boston University will attempt to break its three-game road losing streak when the Terriers face Davidson.

Davidson went 7-8 at home a season ago while going 16-16 overall. The Wildcats allowed opponents to score 68.7 points per game and shoot 44.5% from the field last season.

Boston University went 15-17 overall a season ago while going 6-11 on the road. The Terriers gave up 67.2 points per game while committing 17.7 fouls last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

