Boston College visits Taylor and Vanderbilt

Boston College Eagles (4-2) at Vanderbilt Commodores (3-3)

Nashville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 9:15 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Vanderbilt takes on the Boston College Eagles after Evan Taylor scored 25 points in Vanderbilt’s 82-67 loss to the Arizona State Sun Devils.

The Commodores are 3-1 in home games. Vanderbilt is ninth in the SEC with 24.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Colin Smith averaging 5.6.

The Eagles are 1-0 on the road. Boston College is sixth in the ACC scoring 35.3 points per game in the paint led by Quinten Post averaging 11.0.

Vanderbilt is shooting 40.7% from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points lower than the 43.8% Boston College allows to opponents. Boston College has shot at a 44.4% clip from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points less than the 46.2% shooting opponents of Vanderbilt have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor is shooting 36.1% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Commodores, while averaging 12.7 points. Ezra Manjon is shooting 47.6% and averaging 18.8 points for Vanderbilt.

Post is averaging 20.8 points, 9.2 rebounds and 2.2 blocks for the Eagles. Claudell Harris Jr. is averaging 12 points for Boston College.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

