Boston College hosts Richmond after Zackery’s 21-point outing

Richmond Spiders (2-0) at Boston College Eagles (2-0)

Boston; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston College hosts the Richmond Spiders after Jaeden Zackery scored 21 points in Boston College’s 75-71 victory over the Citadel Bulldogs.

Boston College finished 9-7 at home a season ago while going 16-17 overall. The Eagles gave up 70.2 points per game while committing 16.0 fouls last season.

Richmond finished 15-18 overall with a 1-11 record on the road a season ago. The Spiders averaged 68.9 points per game while allowing opponents to score 67.8 last season.

