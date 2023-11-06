Boston College hosts Fairfield to begin season

Fairfield Stags at Boston College Eagles Boston; Monday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -13.5; over/under is 132 BOTTOM…

Fairfield Stags at Boston College Eagles

Boston; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -13.5; over/under is 132

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston College Eagles host the Fairfield Stags for the season opener.

Boston College went 9-7 at home last season while going 16-17 overall. The Eagles averaged 6.3 steals, 3.5 blocks and 11.8 turnovers per game last season.

Fairfield finished 4-10 on the road and 13-18 overall last season. The Stags allowed opponents to score 66.0 points per game and shot 44.1% from the field last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.