Boston College Eagles tip off season at home against the Fairfield Stags

Fairfield Stags at Boston College Eagles

Boston; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -11; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston College Eagles open the season at home against the Fairfield Stags.

Boston College finished 9-7 at home a season ago while going 16-17 overall. The Eagles averaged 66.6 points per game while shooting 43.7% from the field and 31.9% from 3-point distance last season.

Fairfield went 9-12 in MAAC play and 4-10 on the road a season ago. The Stags averaged 64.9 points per game last season, 14.6 from the free-throw line and 17.1 from deep.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.