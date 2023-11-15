Bostick scores 20, helps Cal State Northridge top Chicago State 74-64

CHICAGO (AP) — Dionte Bostick scored 20 points as CSU Northridge beat Chicago State 74-64 on Tuesday night. Bostick added…

CHICAGO (AP) — Dionte Bostick scored 20 points as CSU Northridge beat Chicago State 74-64 on Tuesday night.

Bostick added five rebounds for the Matadors (2-1). De’Sean Allen-Eikens scored 18 points while shooting 5 for 9 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 7 of 10 from the free throw line, and added five rebounds. Keonte Jones had 13 points and shot 6 of 10 from the field and 1 for 3 from the line.

Wesley Cardet Jr. led the way for the Cougars (1-3) with 21 points. Jahsean Corbett added 11 points and eight rebounds for Chicago State. In addition, Brent Davis finished with nine points.

