Bostick leads CSU Northridge against Le Moyne after 20-point game

Le Moyne Dolphins (1-4) at CSU Northridge Matadors (3-1)
Northridge, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Matadors -13; over/under is 151.5
BOTTOM LINE: CSU Northridge plays the Le Moyne Dolphins after Dionte Bostick scored 20 points in CSU Northridge’s 98-67 victory over the Life Pacific Warriors.
CSU Northridge went 7-8 at home last season while going 7-25 overall. The Matadors averaged 12.0 points off of turnovers, 9.4 second-chance points and 1.2 bench points last season.
The Dolphins are 0-4 on the road. Le Moyne is seventh in the NEC giving up 79.8 points while holding opponents to 49.3% shooting.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
