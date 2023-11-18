Boone scores 19 as UNLV defeats Pepperdine 82-68

MALIBU, Calif. (AP) — Kalib Boone’s 19 points helped UNLV defeat Pepperdine 82-68 on Friday. Boone added six rebounds for…

Boone added six rebounds for the Rebels (2-1). Dedan Thomas Jr. scored 17 points while going 6 of 11 and 4 of 4 from the free throw line and added five assists. Jalen Hill had 15 points and shot 5 of 10 from the field and 5 for 5 from the line.

Michael Ajayi led the Waves (3-2) in scoring, finishing with 31 points, 12 rebounds and two steals. Houston Mallette added 26 points for Pepperdine. Ethan Anderson also had six points and six assists.

NEXT UP

UNLV next plays Monday against Florida State at home, and Pepperdine will play UC Irvine on Tuesday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

