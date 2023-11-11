Thanksgiving: Record levels of traffic | Charity turkey trots | Things to do in the DC area | Black Friday deals
Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Boise State Broncos to…

Boise State Broncos to host the San Francisco Dons on Sunday

The Associated Press

November 11, 2023, 3:41 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

San Francisco Dons (2-0) at Boise State Broncos (1-0)

Boise, Idaho; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Boise State Broncos face the San Francisco Dons.

Boise State finished 14-1 at home last season while going 24-10 overall. The Broncos averaged 72.1 points per game last season, 12.6 on free throws and 23.4 from 3-point range.

San Francisco went 20-14 overall last season while going 5-6 on the road. The Dons averaged 76.2 points per game last season, 14.0 from the free-throw line and 30.9 from 3-point range.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up