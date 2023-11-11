Boise State Broncos to host the San Francisco Dons on Sunday

San Francisco Dons (2-0) at Boise State Broncos (1-0) Boise, Idaho; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Boise State…

San Francisco Dons (2-0) at Boise State Broncos (1-0)

Boise, Idaho; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Boise State Broncos face the San Francisco Dons.

Boise State finished 14-1 at home last season while going 24-10 overall. The Broncos averaged 72.1 points per game last season, 12.6 on free throws and 23.4 from 3-point range.

San Francisco went 20-14 overall last season while going 5-6 on the road. The Dons averaged 76.2 points per game last season, 14.0 from the free-throw line and 30.9 from 3-point range.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

