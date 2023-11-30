Boise State Broncos play the Saint Mary’s Gaels

Saint Mary’s Gaels (3-4) vs. Boise State Broncos (3-3) Idaho Falls, Idaho; Friday, 10:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Saint…

Saint Mary’s Gaels (3-4) vs. Boise State Broncos (3-3)

Idaho Falls, Idaho; Friday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Saint Mary’s Gaels and the Boise State Broncos square off at Mountain America Center in Idaho Falls, Idaho.

The Broncos are 3-3 in non-conference play. Boise State is fifth in the MWC with 8.7 offensive rebounds per game led by O’Mar Stanley averaging 1.8.

The Gaels have a 3-4 record against non-conference oppponents. Saint Mary’s (CA) scores 71.3 points while outscoring opponents by 10.6 points per game.

Boise State’s average of 5.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.7 more made shots on average than the 5.0 per game Saint Mary’s (CA) allows. Saint Mary’s (CA) averages 71.3 points per game, 2.8 more than the 68.5 Boise State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chibuzo Agbo is scoring 13.5 points per game with 5.7 rebounds and 0.5 assists for the Broncos. Tyson Degenhart is averaging 12.8 points and 4.8 rebounds while shooting 41.7% for Boise State.

Aidan Mahaney averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Gaels, scoring 15.0 points while shooting 39.6% from beyond the arc. Alex Ducas is averaging 9.9 points for Saint Mary’s (CA).

