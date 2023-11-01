Bob Knight’s coaching tree spread far and wide

Hall of Fame coach Bob Knight left an indelible legacy with his coaching tree. The branches include a Super Bowl…

Hall of Fame coach Bob Knight left an indelible legacy with his coaching tree. The branches include a Super Bowl winner, a five-time national champion and one of college basketball’s top young coaches. Some of Knight’s top pupils and collaborators:

MIKE KRZYZEWSKI

Played for Bob Knight at Army from 1966-69 and served as Knight’s assistant at Indiana in 1974-75. Record-breaking career started at Army in 1975-76. He left for Duke in 1980 and won five national championships. Also made a record 13 Final Four appearances with the Blue Devils, won three Olympic gold medals and two golds at the FIBA world championships. Krzyzewski surpassed Knight as the Division I career victories leader with win No. 903 on Nov. 15, 2011. Retired in 2022 after going 1,202-368 in 47 seasons as the head coach at only two schools.

BILL PARCELLS

Worked as a part-time assistant under Knight at Army in 1966-67. Spent 17 seasons as an assistant in the college or pro ranks, moving to the NFL for 23 seasons as a head coach or executive. The Big Tuna won two Super Bowls with the New York Giants and appeared in a third with the New England Patriots. Won two Associated Press Coach of the Year awards with the Giants and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2013. Finished career with record of 172-130-1 and 10 playoff appearances.

CHRIS BEARD

Hired by Knight as an assistant coach at Texas Tech in 2001, stayed there under Knight’s hand-picked successor (his son, Pat Knight) through 2010-11, finishing tenure as associate head coach. Entering 11th season as college head coach next fall at Ole Miss, his fifth stop after his ouster at Texas. Reached postseason at four previous schools with best finish being 2019 NCAA Tournament runner-up at Texas Tech. Named Associated Press Coach of the Year that season. Current record is 237-198.

STEVE ALFORD

Played at Indiana from 1983-87, helping lead the Hoosiers to their third national title under Knight. Also won Olympic gold medal playing on Knight’s 1984 Olympic team. After four seasons in the NBA as a player, has spent 32 seasons coaching at seven schools. Took all seven to NCAA tournaments, including Division III Manchester’s runner-up finish in 1994-95, and has reached the Division I Sweet 16 four times. Overall record is 657-349.

MIKE WOODSON

Played for Knight from 1976-80, earning the Big Ten MVP Award and winning a conference title during senior season. Finished college career as the second 2,000-point scorer in Hoosiers history. Also won a gold medal with Knight at the 1979 Pan American Games. Played 11 seasons in the NBA with six teams after the New York Knicks drafted him No. 12 overall. Started coaching in 1996-97 and stayed in the NBA for the next 25 seasons, six as head coach of the Atlanta Hawks and 2 1/2 as head coach of the Knicks. Was an assistant coach on the Detroit Pistons 2004 championship team. Returned to Indiana as head coach in 2021. Overall NBA record was 315-365. Overcall college record is 44-26.

KEITH SMART

Teammate of Alford who made the winning basket to beat Syracuse in the 1987 national championship game. Second-round draft pick of Golden State who played two career games with the San Antonio Spurs before bouncing around minor basketball leagues. The CBA’s Fort Wayne Fury named Smart head coach in 1997. Spent all but one season from 2000-2019 in the NBA with six teams. Currently works as an assistant at Arkansas. NBA coaching record is 93-70 with three teams.

PAT KNIGHT

Bob Knight called his own son his favorite Hoosiers player ever on Senior Day in 1995. Pat Knight redshirted during his father’s final Final Four run in 1991-92. Spent 1998 coaching two minor league basketball teams before returning to alma mater for father’s final season in Bloomington. Followed his father to Texas Tech, taking over as head coach in 2008. Overall record of 79-123 in six seasons at Texas Tech and Lamar but never reached an NCAA Tournament. Currently a scout for the NBA’s Indiana Pacers.

MIKE DAVIS

Hired by Knight as assistant coach in 1997, named interim coach following Knight’s firing in September 2000. Led Hoosiers to a share of Big Ten title in second season and the 2002 national championship game. Left Indiana following 2005-06 season, has spent last 17 seasons at three schools. Son, Antoine, is second-leading scorer in Division I history. Overall coaching record is 411-329 with seven NCAA tourney appearances.

DUSTY MAY

Served as student manager under Knight from 1996-2000. Worked his way through the coaching ranks, spending two seasons at UAB before taking assistant jobs at Lousiana Tech and Florida. Landed first head coaching job at Florida Atlantic in 2018 and just completed the best season in school history with the Owls’ first Final Four trip.

