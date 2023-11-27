Blanton scores 19, Eastern Kentucky holds off Troy 77-76

RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — Devontae Blanton’s 19 points helped Eastern Kentucky defeat Troy 77-76 on Monday night. Blanton added five…

RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — Devontae Blanton’s 19 points helped Eastern Kentucky defeat Troy 77-76 on Monday night.

Blanton added five rebounds for the Colonels (3-2). Leland Walker scored 14 points while going 6 of 10 from the field, and added six assists. Michael Moreno shot 4 for 10, including 4 for 9 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points.

Christyon Eugene finished with 23 points for the Trojans (3-4). Troy also got 12 points from Tayton Conerway. In addition, Myles Rigsby finished with nine points and two blocks.

Tayshawn Comer sank two free throws with five seconds left to give Eastern Kentucky a four-point lead and they became necessary when Eugene hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

