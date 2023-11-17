Blake Hinson scores 25 points. Pitt hits 15 3s in 107-56 win over Jacksonville

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Blake Hinson hit four of Pittsburgh’s 15 3-pointers and finished with 25 points, Guillermo Diaz Graham added…

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Blake Hinson hit four of Pittsburgh’s 15 3-pointers and finished with 25 points, Guillermo Diaz Graham added 23 points and 10 rebounds to help Panthers beat Jacksonville 107-56 Friday night.

Bub Carrington scored 17 points, making 5 of 8 from behind the arc, and Ishmael Leggett 14 points and nine rebounds for Pitt (4-0).

Leggett hit a 3-pointer to open the scoring and then stole a pass and went the other way for a layup before Hinson followed with a dunk and a layup to make it 9-0 and the Panthers led the rest of the way. Pitt had a pair of 11-0 runs before Hinson converted a three-point play that stretched the lead to 52-18 with 50 seconds left first half.

Diaz Graham threw down a dunk to cap a 14-0 run with 1:29 to play and his twin brother Jorge Diaz Graham hit a 3-pointer 38 seconds later to give the Panthers at 52-point lead, their biggest of the game.

Marcus Niblack, the only Jacksonville (2-2) player to score in double figures, had 22 points on 8-of-12 shooting. The rest of the Dolphins combined to make 9 of 40 (22.5%) from the field.

Pitt plays Wednesday at Barclays Center in Brooklyn against Florida at the Preseason NIT. Jacksonville is off until it visits Robert Morris next Friday.

