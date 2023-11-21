Blackmon’s 20 lead Stetson over Central Michigan 71-61 in the Sunshine Slam

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Jalen Blackmon’s 20 points helped Stetson defeat Central Michigan 71-61 on Tuesday in the Sunshine…

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Jalen Blackmon’s 20 points helped Stetson defeat Central Michigan 71-61 on Tuesday in the Sunshine Slam.

Blackmon shot 7 for 13 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line for the Hatters (3-2). Stephan D. Swenson added 18 points while shooting 6 for 14 (1 for 7 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free throw line, and he also had five rebounds, eight assists, and three steals. Alec Oglesby was 5 of 11 shooting (4 for 8 from 3-point range) to finish with 14 points, while adding six rebounds.

Brian Taylor led the way for the Chippewas (2-4) with 21 points and 10 rebounds. Markus Harding added 17 points, eight rebounds and four assists for Central Michigan. Cayden Vasko also had seven points and two blocks.

