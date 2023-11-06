Blackmon scores 21 as Stetson beats Trinity Baptist 109-54

DELAND, Fla. (AP) — Jalen Blackmon’s 21 points helped Stetson defeat Trinity Baptist 109-54 in a season-opening game on Monday…

DELAND, Fla. (AP) — Jalen Blackmon’s 21 points helped Stetson defeat Trinity Baptist 109-54 in a season-opening game on Monday night.

Blackmon shot 7 for 11 (4 for 7 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free throw line for the Hatters. Alec Oglesby scored 15 points while going 5 of 11 (3 for 7 from 3-point range), and added seven rebounds. Aubin Gateretse had 10 points and shot 5 of 7 from the field.

The Eagles were led by Diego Fernandez, who recorded 12 points and two steals. DJ Thompson added 10 points for Trinity Baptist. In addition, Xavier Rose had nine points and seven rebounds.

NEXT UP

Stetson’s next game is Saturday against UNLV on the road, and Trinity Baptist visits Bethune-Cookman on Wednesday.

