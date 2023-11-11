Bishop scores 32 as George Washington beats William & Mary 95-89

WASHINGTON (AP) — James Bishop’s 32 points led George Washington past William & Mary 95-89 on Saturday. Bishop also contributed…

Bishop also contributed five rebounds and five assists for the Revolutionaries (2-0). Maximus Edwards added 15 points while going 5 of 11 from the floor, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and 3 for 3 from the line, and they also had 11 rebounds. Garrett Johnson had 15 points and shot 4 for 7 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 6 of 6 from the free throw line.

Sean Houpt led the Tribe (2-1) in scoring, finishing with 17 points and four assists. William & Mary also got 16 points and eight rebounds from Chase Lowe. Gabe Dorsey also put up 15 points.

NEXT UP

George Washington plays Tuesday against Hofstra at home, and William & Mary plays Omaha on Thursday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

