Bishop leads George Washington against South Carolina after 28-point game

George Washington Revolutionaries (6-1) at South Carolina Gamecocks (6-0)

Columbia, South Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: George Washington visits the South Carolina Gamecocks after James Bishop scored 28 points in George Washington’s 81-71 victory against the Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens.

The Gamecocks are 3-0 on their home court. South Carolina has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Revolutionaries play their first true road game after going 6-1 with a 2-1 record in neutral-site games to begin the season. George Washington is second in the A-10 scoring 84.7 points per game and is shooting 46.6%.

South Carolina scores 74.7 points per game, 1.3 more points than the 73.4 George Washington gives up. George Washington averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.0 more made shots on average than the 5.0 per game South Carolina allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Meechie Johnson Jr. is shooting 47.1% and averaging 16.8 points for the Gamecocks. B.J. Mack is averaging 16.2 points for South Carolina.

Bishop is shooting 45.3% and averaging 20.9 points for the Revolutionaries. Maximus Edwards is averaging 16.7 points for George Washington.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

