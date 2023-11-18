Binghamton wins 82-59 over Marist

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (AP) — Chris Walker had 19 points in Binghamton’s 82-59 victory against Marist on Saturday night. Walker added…

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (AP) — Chris Walker had 19 points in Binghamton’s 82-59 victory against Marist on Saturday night.

Walker added seven rebounds for the Bearcats (3-2). Dan Petcash added 16 points while going 6 of 8 (2 for 4 from 3-point range), and he also had nine rebounds. Tymu Chenery was 3 of 4 shooting and 3 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 10 points.

Max Allen led the Red Foxes (2-1) in scoring, finishing with 17 points. Josh Pascarelli added 10 points for Marist. Isaiah Brickner also had five points and two steals.

