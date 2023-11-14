Binghamton visits Loyola (MD) after Perry’s 21-point showing

Binghamton Bearcats (1-2) at Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (1-1) Baltimore; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Loyola (MD) takes on the…

Binghamton Bearcats (1-2) at Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (1-1)

Baltimore; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola (MD) takes on the Binghamton Bearcats after Deon Perry scored 21 points in Loyola (MD)’s 77-75 overtime win against the Brown Bears.

Loyola (MD) finished 9-6 at home last season while going 13-20 overall. The Greyhounds averaged 13.9 assists per game on 24.9 made field goals last season.

Binghamton finished 13-18 overall last season while going 5-11 on the road. The Bearcats averaged 10.6 points off of turnovers, 9.6 second-chance points and 2.1 bench points last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.