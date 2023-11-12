Binghamton secures 104-50 victory over Keystone

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (AP) — Evan Ashe had 19 points in Binghamton’s 104-50 win against Keystone on Sunday night. Ashe shot…

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (AP) — Evan Ashe had 19 points in Binghamton’s 104-50 win against Keystone on Sunday night.

Ashe shot 7 for 10, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc for the Bearcats (1-2). Chris Walker scored 15 points while going 4 of 11 from the floor, including 3 for 7 from 3-point range, and 4 for 4 from the free-throw line, and added seven rebounds. Armon Harried had 12 points and shot 4 of 7 from the field and 4 for 5 from the foul line. Symir Torrence finished with 10 points, nine assists and eight rebounds.

Jack Anderson scpred 26 points for the Division-III Giants. Marcus Bauman added 10 points for Keystone. In addition, D’Andre Sutherland finished with five points.

Binghamton next plays Wednesday against Loyola Maryland on the road.

