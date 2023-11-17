Binghamton hosts Marist in non-conference matchup

Marist Red Foxes (2-0) at Binghamton Bearcats (2-2) Binghamton, New York; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Binghamton and Marist…

Marist Red Foxes (2-0) at Binghamton Bearcats (2-2)

Binghamton, New York; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Binghamton and Marist meet in non-conference action.

Binghamton finished 13-18 overall last season while going 8-7 at home. The Bearcats averaged 10.6 points off of turnovers, 9.6 second-chance points and 2.1 bench points last season.

Marist went 13-20 overall last season while going 4-9 on the road. The Red Foxes shot 41.0% from the field and 32.8% from 3-point range last season.

