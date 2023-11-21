Binghamton faces Sacred Heart on 3-game win streak

Binghamton Bearcats (3-2) at Sacred Heart Pioneers (3-2) Fairfield, Connecticut; Tuesday, 11:30 a.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pioneers -3.5; over/under…

Binghamton Bearcats (3-2) at Sacred Heart Pioneers (3-2)

Fairfield, Connecticut; Tuesday, 11:30 a.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pioneers -3.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Binghamton will try to build upon its three-game win streak with a victory over Sacred Heart.

The Pioneers are 1-0 on their home court. Sacred Heart scores 81.2 points while outscoring opponents by 10.8 points per game.

The Bearcats are 1-2 in road games. Binghamton is third in the America East with 28.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Dan Petcash averaging 4.8.

Sacred Heart averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game, 2.4 more made shots than the 6.2 per game Binghamton allows. Binghamton has shot at a 47.0% clip from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points higher than the 43.6% shooting opponents of Sacred Heart have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tanner Thomas is shooting 51.0% and averaging 14.4 points for the Pioneers. Raheem Solomon is averaging 11.4 points for Sacred Heart.

Symir Torrence is averaging 10.4 points, six rebounds and 6.4 assists for the Bearcats. Tymu Chenery is averaging 10 points and 1.6 blocks for Binghamton.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.