Bigelow guides Richmond to 90-48 romp over Siena

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Isaiah Bigelow scored 17 points as Richmond beat Siena 90-48 on Saturday night.

Bigelow shot 5 of 6 from the field and 6 for 7 from the line for the Spiders (2-0). Dji Bailey finished 6 of 7 from the field to add 14 points. Delonnie Hunt finished 4 of 8 from the field to finish with 11 points.

The Saints (1-1) were led by Giovanni Emejuru, who posted 13 points. Killian Gribben added 10 points for Siena. Zek Tekin also had eight points and five assists.

NEXT UP

Richmond next plays Wednesday against Boston College on the road, and Siena will visit American on Monday.

