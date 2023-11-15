Bethune-Cookman secures 104-63 win over Trinity Baptist

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Jakobi Heady had 25 points in Bethune-Cookman’s 104-63 victory against Trinity Baptist on Wednesday night.…

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Jakobi Heady had 25 points in Bethune-Cookman’s 104-63 victory against Trinity Baptist on Wednesday night.

Heady added five rebounds and five steals for the Wildcats (2-1). Zion Harmon scored 21 points while shooting 9 for 17, including 3 for 8 from beyond the arc. Dondre Watson shot 6 of 8 from the field and 3 for 3 from the line to finish with 15 points.

Zach Kiadii led the Eagles in scoring, finishing with 22 points and seven rebounds. Trinity Baptist also got 17 points from Diego Fernandez. DJ Thompson also had seven points.

